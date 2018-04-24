Relative, others rape 16-year-old girl in a moving car in Noida

A 16-year-old girl has alleged that she was gang-raped in a moving car in Noida by a group of men including one of her relatives, last week. The police have registered a case and efforts to nab the accused are underway.

The incident came to the fore just two days after the Union Cabinet approved the amendment in the POCSO Act, putting a stamp on awarding death penalty to the rapists of children below 12 years of age.

According to the police, the girl, a student of class 11, has mentioned in her complaint that the incident took place on April 18 when she was walking back home from her school.

“She had missed her school bus, so she had started walking by the road. A few minutes later she was approached by the victim’s distant relative Naveen, a fellow classmate and another boy. They offered to drop the victim to her home so the girl hopped into their car,” said a senior police officer.

Later, the trio stuffed a cloth into her mouth and took turns to rape her. Then they made her drink a laced drink forcefully after which she fell unconscious.

“ When the victim did not return home, her parents reported the matter to the police. She was recovered from a secluded road near Galgotia College in Knowledge Park around 2 am in an unconscious state,” said a senior police officer.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was discharged after first aid and her statements were recorded. “Based on the complaint filed by victim’s father and the statements recorded, a case under sections 376D (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) were registered against the accused,” said a senior police officer.

Police said that all the three accused are absconding.