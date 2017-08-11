Reinventing Sanjhi art, a unique form of paper craft

As one enters the visual art gallery at IHC, multi-coloured paper cuttings shaped in buildings showcasing Mughal architecture, temples and ghats in Mathura adorn the wall, leaving the visitors awestruck.

Mohan Kumar Verma, a resident of Mathura, knows that he belongs to a very minuscule tribe of craftsmen who are still chiselling paper into objects of art. He, being a fourth generation artist, is trying to conserve and revive Sanjhi, the art of hand cutting stencils from paper to create patterns on the floor.

Growing up amidst a family that carefully crafted beautiful designs, it was a natural progression to pick up the tools and start learning all by himself at 11 years of age. Now in his 40s and having seen Sanjhi fading into oblivion, he has now started designing using mirrors, frames and more intricate forms that is in sync with the aesthetics of modern times. The same is being showcased at Sanjhi Revisited: A splendid exhibition of a unique paper art, at India Habitat Centre.

As one enters the visual art gallery at IHC, multi-coloured paper cuttings shaped in buildings showcasing Mughal architecture, temples and ghats in Mathura adorn the wall, leaving the visitors awestruck. The delicate motifs narrate tale of a handful of artisans hanging on the lofts of the ancient art form in a rapidly transitioning world.

"This has been our source of livelihood for centuries. I learnt it from my grandfather and after years of practice, attained the perfection of a traditional craftier,"he says.

Sanjhi came into prominence during the 16th and 17th centuries when it was used to decorate walls and floors of temples and finds its origins in Mathura.

Verma and his team is being helped by Delhi Crafts Council in taking Sanjhi far and wide, a dream for them.

Another artist Ram Soni, who hails from a family of jewellers, shares that his family has been designing Sanjhi for over three centuries now, and have been conducting workshops across the country to tell people the rich heritage they possess.

Radhika Bharat Ram, honorary general secretary, DCC and curator of the show says, "We are supporting them in designing and marketing new products for this remarkably versatile craft."