Red Fort attack: Special Cell, Gujarat ATS, capture suspected LeT terrorist

In a joint operation, the Gujarat anti-terrorist squad (ATS) along with the Delhi Police's Special Cell have claimed that they have arrested Lashkar-e-Toiba(LeT) terrorist on Wednesday who is wanted for the fidayeen attack at Delhi's Red Fort in 2000.

According to sources in the Special Cell of Delhi Police, the arrested alleged LeT terrorist has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Kawa. Kawa who had been on the run for a long time was arrested at Delhi airport.

"Bilal Ahmad Kawa was on the run from law enforcement agencies since the Red Fort attack in 2000 and had been hiding in Kashmir. He was apprehended by officials of Gujarat ATS and Special Cell Delhi Police in a joint operation at Delhi airport," said a senior Delhi police official.

Kawa's name had cropped up when a trial to convict the alleged accused of the terror attack was going on in court. Hawala transaction of Rs 29.5 lakhs was believed to have been transferred to various bank accounts in his name.

This amount was alleged to have been deposited by Mohammed Aarif through hawala.

Aarif has already been given the death penalty by Delhi High Court. "The responsibility of the attack was claimed by the Lashkar-e-Toiba who had even given financial aid to Aarif," added the senior official. The High Court had convicted eleven accused in the case.

On December 22, 2000, six terrorists had stormed the Red Fort, and opened indiscriminate firing on the guards of the seventh battalion of Rajputana Rifles, killing three people, including a civilian. The Army personnel present in the Fort had retaliated but the terrorists had then managed to flee through the Fort's rear wall.