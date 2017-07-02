Record cut-off fails to woo students

Despite a drop of 3% in the second cut-off list, no student took admission in some courses of Khalsa

The Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur (SGTB) Khalsa College, which had surprised everyone after setting a record cut-off in the first list, has remained deserted in the first leg of the admission process. In fact, the college witnessed a drop of 2.5-3 per cent in the second cut-off list, announced on Friday.

The college had put forth the highest cut-off in the first list in all streams — BSc (Electronics) at 99.6 per cent, BCom (H) at 98 per cent, and Political Science (H) at 99 per cent.

Several courses being offered at the college had no takers till Saturday. “Even after reducing the cut-off in every course, not even a single student took admission in some courses, including BSc (Zoology) and BSc (Botany),” a college official said.

“In courses including BSc (Physical Science), BSc (Chemistry), BSc (Electronics), and Political Science (H), no student has taken admission under the general category as of now,” he said, adding that only two-three minority quota students have opted for these courses in Khalsa.

PS Jassal, Officiating Principal, Khalsa, said: “The cut-off in the first list was decided based on the number of applications we had received for these courses. We reduced the cut-off in the second list as we did not receive the desired turnout in the first phase.”

According to the college officials, the cut-off for BSc (Electronics) is expected to further reduce by 2-3 per cent. “The course offers more than 100 seats and only two-three students have taken admissions as of now,” a senior official said.

On being queried about this low turn-out, the official said: “Students are choosing colleges over courses.”

Analysis

Almost all colleges are receiving a lower footfall this year as the cut-offs have gone really high. Also, students are choosing popular colleges instead of the desired courses.