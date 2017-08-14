Raped on the pretext of marriage, alleges MNC banker

A woman working in a multinational bank in Gurugram has alleged that she was raped and continuously abused by a man on the pretext of marriage.

Acting on her complaint, the police have registered a case of rape against the accused on Thursday at Sector 29 police station. The victim alleged that the accused forced her to get into a physical relationship with him on the pretext of marriage. She also alleged that the accused duped her of Rs 49 lakh.

" She has lodged a complaint of rape against the accused. The investigation is going on. Hopefully, we will be able to arrest the accused soon," said SHO of Sector 29 Police Station.

According to the police, the accused and the victim's association goes back to 2002. They studied in the same college in Ghaziabad for three years from 2002 to 2005 but then went on to lead different lives before getting in touch again in Gurugram in 2013, sources said. When the victim proposed marriage, he vehemently refused, she told the police.