Rape survivor discharged, hospital denies DCW allegations

A day after Chief of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to Union Minister J P Nadda, highlighting the ill-treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital faced by the family of the 18-month-old rape victim, the hospital denied the allegations and confirmed that the toddler was given the best treatment leading to fast her recovery, and discharge on Thursday.

"The child was brought with some wounds and bleeding on her parts, but did not require any major surgeries. She was kept in the Gynecology Intensive Care Unit, where we have two POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) beds for such cases and was discharged today after her fast recovery," said Dr Ravinder Sharma, Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital.

In response to DCW Chief's letter, the superintendent further added, "Nobody can enter the restricted area without prior consent. When the chief and her team, which included men as well, tried to enter the Gynaec ICU area, the guards obviously unaware of who they were stopped them. As for the father, men are generally not allowed inside."

In her letter to Nadda, asking him to intervene in the matter, Maliwal had highlighted the restriction on victim's father to meet his daughter. She had mentioned that the child and her mother were on their own for the entire night while the father waited outside, crying. Also, that she had to make her way inside after jostling with various authorities for two hours.

On Monday, a day before Children's Day, the minor girl was sexually assaulted by a 26-year-old male known to the family at their residence in an urban village in Hauz Khas area of Delhi. She was then admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital. When Maliwal met the father next morning, he was crying profusely for not being able to meet or talk to his wife and child.