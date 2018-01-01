Rape, dowry cases go up, other crimes against women dip

The Gautam Budh Nagar district has witnessed a 150 per cent hike in the number of rape cases while dowry deaths have gone up by 300 per cent compared to 2015.

However, the overall cases of crimes against women (CAW) have seen a marginal decline in 2017 compared to the previous year. A total of 959 offences against women were reported in the district this year, as against 1,047 cases in the previous year and 638 were reported in 2015.

A total of 93 rape cases were reported in the district this year, as against 37 in 2015 and 74 in 2016. Similarly, cases of abduction under Section 363, 366 of the IPC have seen a jump from 216 to 270 which were 193 in 2015. This figure also includes the abduction of minor boys.

The number of dowry deaths under Section 304B of the IPC has also increased from 22 to 32 this year which was only 8 in 2015. The POSCO Act cases have declined from 110 to 98 which were 38 in 2015.

Speaking to DNA, Preeti Bala Gupta, Superintendent of Police (crime), Gautam Budh Nagar said that the police are trying every possible way to make women feel safe.

"Police are proactively working on each and every aspect leading to the safety of women to curb offences against them. We have successfully managed to pull down the overall offences against women compared to 2016, but the rise in cases of rape and dowry deaths is a cause of concern for us,"Gupta said.

She further added that after the formation of the anti-Romeo squad, the number of cases of sexual harassment (354 IPC) and passing lewd remarks (294 IPC) have come down compared to 2016.

Cases of sexual harassment have come down from 193 to 162, however, the number has gone up compared to 120 in 2015. While cases of passing lewd remarks have reduced from 47 to 4 which were 6 in 2015.

Gupta further explained that the increase in the number of cases of violence at homes is a result of women coming forward and registering complaints which was not a case earlier.