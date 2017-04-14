Rajouri bypolls: Despite losing, Congress gets a shot in the arm

The Grand Old Party had received only 12 per cent votes in the last Assembly elections, but its share increased to 33 per cent this time

The result of bypolls in the Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency on Thursday came as yet another boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which now seems quite confident of a win in the municipal polls in Delhi, scheduled for April 23.

While BJP won the election, the Congress also regained its confidence. The Grand Old Party had received only 12 per cent votes in the last Assembly elections, but its share increased to 33 per cent this time.

"Within two years, the party has been able to achieve a 300 per cent growth in its vote share only due to the tireless efforts of its workers in Delhi," Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken said. Maken, who is a voter in Rajouri Garden, however, failed to impress the voters in his own area.

In a sweeping victory, Akali Dal candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who fought the Rajouri bypoll on a BJP ticket, won by a margin of more than 14,000 votes. Since the counting began in the morning, BJP workers had started gathering outside the centre to witness the process. With BJP taking a significant lead after seven rounds of counting, the party workers started the celebrations.

After the results were declared, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari visited gurudwara Rakab Ganj saheb. "People have strongly rejected the fascist-Tughlaqi ruler Kejriwal. The Modi wave has once again shown that people still believe in BJP," Tiwari said.

The result of the bypoll is being seen as a test for the upcoming municipal elections, wherein for the first time, three major parties -- AAP, Congress, and BJP -- will be contesting.

After AAP's humiliating defeat in the Rajouri bypolls, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia admitted that people were upset with the party MLA quitting to contest in the Punjab polls. He said the party will once again try to convince the people of Rajouri Garden, ahead of the municipal polls.

"We will pull up our socks in the upcoming polls and try to convince people of the area. We will carry forward the work done by former MLA Jarnail Singh," Sisodia said.