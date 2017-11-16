Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital springs to life, to get new residents onboard

Nine years after the inauguration, Janak Puri and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospitals of the Delhi government barely have the required ‘specialised’ staff and facilities to cater to the treatment goals they were expected to achieve.

The hospitals are only partially able to perform laboratory tests for Cardiology, Neurology, Nephrology, and Gastroenterology, in which they specialize.

In a recent recruitment notice, however, the 650-bedded tertiary hospital has shown almost 72 vacancies for Senior Residents and another 32 junior resident vacancies. There are ten vacancies in Anaesthesia, 14 in Cardiology and ten in critical care thus confirming that the hospital barely had the required ‘specialised’ staff and facilities to cater to the treatment goals it was expected to achieve until now.

Notice also confirms two senior posts and one junior posts reserved for Divyang (physical handicapped) candidates, who are also exempted from Rs 500 application fee for the posts. The last date to apply for the 15 Senior Resident categories totaling to 72 vacancies and Junior resident posts is December 4.

Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital has been Delhi government's ghost hospital and has thus been a topic of discussion since. Due to lack of necessary infrastructure and awareness, this hospital stands as proof of bad planning and under-utilization of available resources, as its halls remain empty.