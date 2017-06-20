Rain, thunderstorms to hit Capital over this week

The NCR woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with light showers and drizzle at isolated places. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24 degrees.

Meteorological department officials have predicted thunderstorms with rain for the next three days, till Thursday. They said that the mercury will further plummet on Tuesday, and is likely to settle two degrees less than Monday's temperature, at 35 degrees Celsius with the minimum being 26 degrees Celsius. A sharp dip is also expected on Wednesday in the maximum temperature, which according to MeT forecast will be 31 degrees Celsius.

The drop in temperature will remain till Thursday, after which it will rise again from Friday onwards and over the weekend. The maximum temperature on Friday will possibly be 33 degrees Celsius, after which the mercury will climb by a few notches from Saturday.

The showers on Monday saw an increase in humidity level thus spoiling the weather. Many people, who had made plans of venturing out with their kids, had to shelve them after the sun came out again after 10 am.

Shagun Kuhar, a resident of Dwarka said, "It was so pleasant in the morning and we had hoped that it would remain so throughout the day. We had decided to go for a picnic in some park or open space since it was pleasantly breezy but the weather took a complete U-turn and it became muggy and suffocating."

R Vishen, scientist-in-charge, Regional Meteorological Centre(India Meteorological Department) said that while the humidity levels will be high due to moisture conversion activity in the region, regular rainfall because of western disturbances throughout the week will cool the existing heat conditions.