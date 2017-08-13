'Punjabi By Nature' manager held after customer falls sick

The Noida Police have arrested the manager of an upscale restaurant in Sector 18, after a customer complained that his friend fell ill as the water at the eatery was contaminated. The restaurant has been sealed as well.

According to the police, complainant Jayesh Sharma, 44, said he and his friend, an Ayurveda doctor, Ajay Magan, 44, had visited 'Punjabi By Nature', along with their families, on Friday night.

Talking to DNA, Sharma said seven members of the two families had gone to the restaurant for dinner around 10 pm. "Magan went to washroom to gargle. As soon as he came back, he started feeling uneasy. He then had a sip of water from the glass at the table. All of a sudden, he felt nauseated and had to rush to the washroom to vomit," Sharma said.

According to the police, manager Amit Mazoomdar has been arrested. "The restaurant has been sealed and action has been initiated against the management," Abhinandan, Circle Officer I, Noida, said.

Mazoomdar, however, said the restaurant management has placed informatory messages on the notice board for customers. "The customers may not have noticed it. We serve RO water at the table," he said.

Sharma maintained that there were no notices anywhere in the restaurant.

Meanwhile, the police team has taken water samples, which looked polluted, and sent them for examination. "Further action will be taken after the results are out," Abhinandan added. The restaurant management has been booked under Indian Penal Court Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).