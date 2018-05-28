Psychology a hit among CBSE toppers, Delhi University expects cut-off to shoot up

With Humanities students acing the CBSE class XII examination, BA (Hons) in Psychology has emerged out to be the most popular undergraduate course among the toppers.

From the all-India topper Meghna Srivastava, who has scored a whopping 99.8 per cent, to those who have scored 90 per cent and above, a large number of students want to pursue the subject.

When inquired from these toppers the reason for pursuing this course, they say it is the curiosity to know about the "basic human nature". "I really liked the subject when I studied it in class XI. It actually helps us to know about the human behavior," said Srivastava.

All-India third topper under the specially-abled category, Lavanya Jha, also wants to pursue the subject. "My love for the subject brought me to Delhi from Patna. I want to join Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College and do a bachelors in the course," she said.

The 'high' demand of the course is expected to further raise the cut-off for the subject in the Delhi University. "The cut-off is sure to go high. Also, there are only 16 colleges, mostly women colleges under DU, that offer the course," a member of university's admission committee said. DU offers around 1,600 seats in the subject. Last year, the first cut-off for the subject 98.5 per cent.

To understand the rising popularity of the subject among the youngsters, DNA spoke to the Head of Delhi University's Department of Psychology, Dr Anand Prakash, who said that they are getting students from across the beats, nowadays. "The subject has something to offer to everyone. It helps them understand day-to-day personal and emotional issues of human lives," he said.

Explaining the trend, Prakash said that most of their students are from urban, middle class or upper middle background. "In this post-millennial age, people have become very individualistic. They are interested to understand the reasons about each and every human need and behaviour. And, the subject helps them to do so. However, it is yet to gain popularity among the rural youth," he said.