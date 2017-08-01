Prime accused in Dadri lynching gets bail

The news came as a shock to the family of deceased Mohammad Akhlaq, as accused Vishal Rana is the son of local BJP leader Sanjay Rana.

The Allahabad High Court (HC) on Monday granted bail to a man accused of lynching a 50-year-old person, following rumours that the victim had slaughtered a cow in Uttar Pradesh's Dadri in 2015.

The news came as a shock to the family of deceased Mohammad Akhlaq, as accused Vishal Rana is the son of local BJP leader Sanjay Rana. Akhlaq's son Danish, who was also injured during the attack, said: "It has come as a shocker. We have been hoping for justice for the last two years. But these are powerful people and have been granted bail. The day still haunts me."

"The family has not been able to recover after the attack. Vishal was the main accused. His bail is not acceptable but we cannot do anything. We met Home Minister Rajnath Singh earlier this month and were hoping for some action against the accused but we feel we will have to live with this dark reality. I don't think justice will ever be served to us," Danish added.

Akhlaq was dragged out of his house and beaten to death in September, 2015, in Dadri's Bisara village. Danish received severe head injuries. A mob had barged into their house after an announcement was made from a local temple, asking people to assemble near a transformer, since a cow had allegedly been slaughtered.

Akhlaq's mother, wife, and elder daughter had named 10 Bisara residents in their police complaint. Nine more names were added to the list after Akhlaq's younger younger daughter Shaista and Danish recorded their statements before a magistrate. Two accused were granted bail in April, 2017, while the three juveniles were granted bail last year.