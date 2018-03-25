Pradyuman’s father extends support to kin of Noida teen

Pradyuman’s father Barun Thakur met the parents of the 15-year-old student of Ahlcon Public School, who has allegedly committed suicide owing to harassment by school teachers, on Saturday morning. Thakur extended his support and said that he had been a victim of the same when he lost his five-year-old son, who was murdered inside Ryan International School in Gurugram.

According to Thakur, the girl’s family and he have faced similar suffering.

“All my sympathies are with the family and I will stand with them in their fight for justice. The family demands a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case and I support them as my son’s case was also solved by them and justice was served,” Thakur said.

Thakur said that the common people do not trust police investigations as often they are busy botching up the case as they did in our child’s case.

“The police have not taken any action nor have they made any arrests against any of the school authorities. We are not kept in the loop and mostly the police, along with the school management, try to botch up the matter,” Thakur said.

The family members of the 15-year old had organised a candle march, demanding action against the accused teachers, but it was cancelled because of permission issues from the administration on Saturday evening. “First, section 144 is imposed in town. Second, traffic would have been disrupted as we were not prepared for it and the family informed us about the march late in the afternoon. They can do everything they want, but peacefully,” said BN Singh, District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

On Wednesday, the girl’s parents found her hanging at her residence at Sector 52 in Noida. Her parents alleged that two of her school teachers were sexually harassing her and deliberately failing her in her annual examination.On Thursday, the girl’s parents and family members had also blocked the Noida-Delhi link road from both sides for around 5 hours, demanding justice for their daughter. They also demanded that the police immediately arrest the accused.

The Noida Police have filed an FIR against the two teachers and the principal of the school under IPC Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 354 (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and POCSO Act.

