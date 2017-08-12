Post DCW's intervention, DTU rolls back "discriminatory" hostel timings

Earlier, the curfew time for the girls' hostel was 9 pm whereas the boys hostel would close by 11 pm.

The Delhi Technological University (DTU) has rolled back the "discriminatory" timings of its girls' hostel and made it the same as that of boys. The rollback occurs after the college received a notice from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

In a reply to the DCW notice, the varsity said, "Your point is well taken and accordingly the meeting of the wardens' council was called to discuss the matter. Based on the recommendations of the warden council, the DTU has decided to extend the girls' hostel timings upto 11 pm within the DTU campus from the coming academic session."

Earlier, the curfew time for the girls' hostel was 9 pm whereas the boys hostel would close by 11 pm. The reason cited by the varsity was that it was for the safety of the girls. After this, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal had issued a notice to the DTU in this regard.

The DCW had said it was not fair to put the onus of security on the girls and discriminate against them. "If there are security concerns, the university management, women's commission and police should work together instead of imposing the rule against girls," Maliwal had said.

The development has come in the backdrop of a spate of protests by students of Delhi University's Hindu College against the "discriminatory" hostel rules and fees.

Around 20 students have been observing an indefinite sit-in since the last three days to meet the college principal over the issue. DCW had also issued a notice to the college followed by a summons to its principal over the issue.

Taking action

Around 20 students have been observing an indefinite sit-in for the last three days in order to meet the college principal over the issue.

DCW had also issued a notice to the college followed by a summons to its principal over the issue.