Police to hire tech officer for cyber crime

Discussing the potential threat of cyber-crime and cyber-attacks in the face of increasing digitalisation of services and commercial transactions, Delhi Police is going to hire a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to deal with such complaints.

The CTO will work within police headquarters to keep pace with global technology developments and help Delhi Police equip itself to meet the growing challenges, the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said at the ninth edition of the Homeland Security programme at FICCI on Wednesday.

"Delhi Police is already working with young technology students from various government institutions within the city," Baijal said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the initiatives taken by the Delhi Police on such challenges. "Delhi Police has recently taken up programmes for skill upgradation of youth in collaboration using Corporate Social Responsibility Funds. This will help in weaning away potential criminals," he said.

He also spoke about some of the initiatives that have been launched in Delhi for more effective functioning of the police. One of the main focus areas of the police department has been ensuring the safety and security of women.