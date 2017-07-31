Police busts illegal arms sale, arrests woman with 14 pistols

Two weeks short of the nation’s 70th Independence Day, an inter-state gang involved in supplying illegal firearms has been busted by the Delhi Police. On Wednesday, 45-year-old Mobai, who hails from Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested by the police. A total of 14 semi-automatic sophisticated pistols and 14 spare magazines were found in her possession. The recovered weapons were engraved with ‘Made in England’ and ‘Made in USA’ markings.

Investigating officers received a tip-off that Mobai, who is a proclaimed offender, would arrive at the traffic junction at Shastri Park between 6 pm and 7 pm to deliver a huge cache of semi-automatic weapons. A trap was laid, and once she arrived, she was apprehended with help from accompanying woman staff.

On interrogation, the police learned that Mobai collected these weapons from a manufacturer in Gandhwani district in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. They were to be supplied to various contacts in the Delhi-NCR and Western Uttar Pradesh regions. The accused also admitted to being involved in supplying weapons in these regions on several occasions over the past 15 years. Mobai has been involved in three similar cases, registered in MP and Delhi.