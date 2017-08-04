Police bust auto-lifters gang, arrest six, recover 22 stolen vehicles

Police have solved 35 cases of auto thefts and also apprehended two juveniles who were part of the gang

In a special crackdown, Delhi Police arrested six auto lifters and recovered 22 vehicles stolen from areas of Shahdra, east Delhi and northeast Delhi.

Police have solved 35 cases of auto thefts and also apprehended two juveniles who were part of the gang. Police said that the gang used to lend high speed bikes on rent for regular income while sold the old ones in the NCR to earn money.

Senior officers say the recovery is fallout of a special drive launched ahead of the Independence Day. The accused have been identified as auto driver Mohammad Shahzad, 37, Pramod alias Ganja, 30, who is involved in 8 criminal cases, Shahrukh, 20, Mousin, 35, Ankit, 20 and Irshad alias Katta, 25, who also has 13 criminal cases registered against him.

DCP Shahadra, Nupur Prasad said that the arrested auto-lifters used to lend the stolen bikes with greater torque and engine power to gangs of snatchers, while old vehicles were taken to Meerut, where they were dismantled and sold as crap. Those vehicles which were new or in good condition were resold in Sambhal (UP) by forging ownership documents after tempering engine and chassis numbers.

The gang was busted when the police laid a trap following a tip off and arrested Mohammad Shahzad. His interrogation then revealed hideouts and details of his other aides and they were arrested following repeated raids.