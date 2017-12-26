PM Modi takes a driverless Metro ride on Magenta Line

Scores of locals swarmed the Botanical Garden Metro station in Noida on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to inaugurate the much awaited Magenta Line.

Breaking the infamous "Noida jinx", Modi arrived with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, whose predecessors have always avoided visiting the state's urban hub as it is widely believed that whoever visits Noida loses power.

The PM inaugurated a section of the Magenta Line and even took a ride in the new driverless Metro around 1 pm. He was accompanied by Adityanath and UP governor Ram Naik. Amid heavy security, the trio travelled from Botanical Garden to Okhla.

The PM then reached the Amity University ground to address the public.The Metro was ready for public use from 5 pm onwards.

Talking to DNA, Ambrish Kuhar, a government employee and a resident of Noida Sector 37, said the Magenta Line was an answer to their long pending prayers. "It was so cumbersome going all the way to Mandi House and then boarding Violet Line to reach south Delhi. The new route will ease our commuting woes," he said.

Echoing the sentiment, Himanshu Kukreja, who lives in East of Kailash and works with an MNC in Noida, said: "I am very relieved that the travel time to my office and home will be lesser with this new train. It was long overdue."

The 12.64 km Magenta Line will connect Noida to Kalkaji Mandir and will be extended till Janakpuri by March next year. The stretch runs between Kalkaji and Noida's Botanical Garden and would cut the travel time to 19 minutes, thus facilitating easy access for commuters from south Delhi to Noida and vice versa.

The Magenta Line has automated platform screen doors at every station, which will open only when the trains arrive at the platform. The coaches will reportedly have LED display, power charging capacity, and colourful seats, while the stations will portray themes of nature, yoga, and cultural landmarks.

Further, the driverless trains will be run on Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology, which will facilitate the movement of trains with a frequency of 90 to 100 seconds.

The new trains will also offer lumbar support and backrests near the wheelchair areas, so that even if a commuter is standing, he or she can do so comfortably. While most Metro trains have power outlets, the new trains on the Magenta Line will also feature USB ports to connect phone charging cables directly, without a power adapter.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has stated that trains on the Magenta Line will have Wi-Fi connectivity for seamless internet browsing. This feature, however, may not be available immediately, the officials added. Besides all this, fully programmable LCD screens will display videos, graphics, and other information on the trains.

