PM Modi's Noida visit: 2 cops suspended for negligence

The multi-layered security, set up specially for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Noida visit, was seriously breached on Monday when when his cavalcade suddenly left the "sanitised" route and took a wrong turn, before being stuck in traffic. The Gautam Budh Nagar police have now suspended a sub-inspector and a constable, for negligence in duty. The PM had come to inaugurate a section of the Magenta Line of Metro.

Reportedly, Modi's security was compromised when his convoy lost its way while heading to the helipad from a public meeting at the Amity University. A departmental inquiry against two other circle officers has also been ordered by the Uttar Pradesh Police. CM Yogi also slammed the senior police officers for this mishap.

According to the police, the two cops have been identified as sub-inspector Dilip Singh, posted at Dankaur police station, and constable Dayanand. The convoy in which Modi was travelling, along with the UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, lost its way on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, while going to helipad at the Botanical Garden from the Amity University.

The other two circle officers against whom a departmental inquiry has been ordered have been identified as Sanjeev Deshwaal and Ram Karan Singh of Meerut.

"The troop of VIP vehicles left the Amity University at 2.35 pm and used the service road at the Expressway to proceed towards Botanical Garden, from where the PM was supposed to board his plane. One of the security vehicles that was directing the troop took a turn before the designated one. There was no security arrangement on that path," said Luv Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent Of Police, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Police said this is considered a security breach and two police officers have been pulled up for the same.

"The VVIP troop was caught in a traffic snarl at the Mahamaya flyover. Also, a motorcycle and a bus came very close to the fleet. After being stuck in the jam for three minutes, the convoy proceeded and the police officers rushed to the spot to clear the bottleneck," Kumar added.

On Monday, PM Modi flagged off the much-awaited Delhi Metro's Magenta Line, connecting Noida to south Delhi. The PM boarded the Metro train at the Botanical station and deboarded at Okhla Bird Sanctuary station.

CM Adityanath accompanied the PM during the maiden trip on the Magenta Line. BJP member Mahendra Nath Pandey and state governor Ram Naik also attended the inauguration ceremony.