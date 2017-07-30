Please provide parking in civic offices: Residents ask L-G

Irked over the lack of parking space in the offices of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the residents have written a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal requesting him to make some provision for parking in these offices for the general public.

"The headquarters of the South and North Delhi Municipal Corporation that house the offices of the civic body at Civic Centre have made no provisions for parking for the public. We regularly deal with the officers and have to visit them quite frequently," said Ashutosh Dixit from United Residents Joint Action (URJA), an umbrella body of the Residents Welfare Association in Delhi.

The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) and the public usually approach the council due to problems relating to deficiency in municipal services. "There is no provision for public parking as all parking within the building has been reserved for your officers and other functionaries of the corporation," added Dixit.

In order to meet the increasing demand for parking space near Metro stations, the municipal corporations have decided to construct stack parking lots next to 10 busy stations across the city.

Stations that have been identified for the project are Punjabi Bagh, Madipur, Udyog Nagar, Nangloi, Mundka, Pratap Nagar, Ghitorni, Okhla, Indraprastha Estate and Seelampur.

"This is regrettable and highly disappointing, that the municipal corporation treats the taxpayer as well as the citizen of Delhi with such callous disdain. They are planning parking space in other areas but they don't have such facilities for the citizens in their own offices," said Sumit Sharma, a resident of Lajpat Nagar.