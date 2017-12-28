Plea seeks FIR against Mani Shankar Aiyar

The police should lodge an FIR to investigate a meeting involving former prime minister Manmohan Singh, among others, which was allegedly held at suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's house to swing the Gujarat elections, an application filed in a Delhi court has stated.

The application, filed by BJP leader and advocate Ajay Agarwal, a resident of Jungpura Extension near Aiyar's house, claimed that on December 6, he saw Hamid Ansari, Manmohan Singh, Sohail Mahmood, and ex-foreign minister of Pakistan Khurshid Kasuri, among others, at Aiyar's residence.

He also claimed that there was heavy security and the car of the Pakistani High Commissioner was parked at the back side of the house. Upon enquiry, he got to know about the meeting, which continued till late at night, Agarwal said.

He further said that the former president and PM broke the protocol and attended the meeting with representatives of the neighbouring country, despite knowledge of the political relations between the countries. According to the plea, the meeting was attended by former Army chief Deepak Kapoor, former foreign minister K Natwar Singh, and former diplomats Salman Haidar, TCA Raghavan, Sharat Sabharwal, K Shankar Bajpai, and Chinmaya Gharekhan, among others.

The application stated that both the ex-president and the ex-PM were privy to top-secret information and they were duty bound to not share this with anyone. But the duo was found attending meetings to discuss the Indo-Pak affairs, he said.