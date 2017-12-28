Trending#

TTV Dhinakaran

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Winter Session of Parliament

Bigg Boss 11

Amit Shah

  1. Home
  2. India
  3. Delhi
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Plea seeks FIR against Mani Shankar Aiyar

Mani Shankar Aiyar


Mani Shankar Aiyar 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Thursday 28 December 2017 3:17 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
The police should lodge an FIR to investigate a meeting involving former prime minister Manmohan Singh, among others, which was allegedly held at suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's house to swing the Gujarat elections, an application filed in a Delhi court has stated.

 
The application, filed by BJP leader and advocate Ajay Agarwal, a resident of Jungpura Extension near Aiyar's house, claimed that on December 6, he saw Hamid Ansari, Manmohan Singh, Sohail Mahmood, and ex-foreign minister of Pakistan Khurshid Kasuri, among others, at Aiyar's residence.

 
He also claimed that there was heavy security and the car of the Pakistani High Commissioner was parked at the back side of the house. Upon enquiry, he got to know about the meeting, which continued till late at night, Agarwal said.

 
He further said that the former president and PM broke the protocol and attended the meeting with representatives of the neighbouring country, despite knowledge of the political relations between the countries. According to the plea, the meeting was attended by former Army chief Deepak Kapoor, former foreign minister K Natwar Singh, and former diplomats Salman Haidar, TCA Raghavan, Sharat Sabharwal, K Shankar Bajpai, and Chinmaya Gharekhan, among others.

 
The application stated that both the ex-president and the ex-PM were privy to top-secret information and they were duty bound to not share this with anyone. But the duo was found attending meetings to discuss the Indo-Pak affairs, he said.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 
   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story