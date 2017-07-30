Plans to revamp Walled City still on hold

The ambitious Shahjahanabad redevelopment project, meant to revamp the Walled City area while preserving monuments, is expected to take some more time to see the light of the day as the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), responsible for the development work of the area, is a non-staffer since its formation in 2008.

"The involvement of multiple agencies is severely affecting the re-development work in the Walled City. The SRDC, which was formed to look after the development work, does not have adequate staff. Currently, it is working without a chairperson and a managing director. How then can we expect it to work efficiently?" asked Chandni Chowk MLA, Alka Lamba.

"There are more than 20 positions lying vacant in the SRDC. The corporation requires engineers, architects and archaeologists to move forward but the files of their appointments are pending to be cleared by the LG office," she added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used to head the SRDC. The responsibility was later given to the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and subsequently to the Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain.

Jain, had however, appointed PWD engineer-in-chief Sarvagya Srivastava in February last year. But the then LG subsequently struck down Srivastava's appointment as PWD secretary "There is ambiguity as to who will head the SRDC. Due to this, development work has been affected in my constituency," said Lamba.

Recently, the Delhi High Court had pulled up the SRDC and asked it to remove all illegal encroachments from the Chandni Chowk area. Following this, Lt Governor Anil Baijal also sought a status report from the Delhi government on the development work.

According to officials at North Municipal Corporation (NDMC), the iconic Town Hall, which was the seat of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi from 1866 till 2009, will soon be revamped under the Shahjahanabad redevelopment project.

"A craft bazaar, a dancing fountain, a maze, light and sound programmes, street food, children activity area, digital library and lecture rooms will be constructed there as per the development plan," a senior NDMC official said.

Many beautification programs have been promised with regard to the Capital's many monuments.

But thanks to apathy, lack of a concrete plan and multiplicity of agencies, such projects have remained stalled.