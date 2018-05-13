Pickpocketers held by Delhi Police's Metro unit

A group of pickpockets operating at Metro stations and other crowded spaces of the national Capital was arrested on Saturday by the Delhi Police's Metro Unit. The arrested persons have been identified as Raju alias Sahil Choudhary, Rahul alias Joginder Pal and Ravi alias Manish. The trio was arrested for an offence they had committed in February 2018. The police had registered a case for the same at the Raja Garden Metro Police Station.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the complainant was trying to board a train at the Karol Bagh Metro station in which a sum of Rs 45,000 was stolen from his pocket. The police began the investigation by analysing the CCTV footages and found that the complainant had been followed by three persons for some time before the incident.

Once the suspects were identified, the police started gathering information about their previous criminal records and hideouts. All the information was accordingly handed over to the investigating officer of the case Dalbir Singh. Singh, in collaboration with a team of Delhi Police's Special Staff, then apprehended the suspects.

During interrogation, all the three suspects confessed to their involvement in the case and also revealed further information about their activities. It was found that they had been functioning as a group in different Metro stations, public buses and other crowded spaces in Delhi and generally targeted those with bulging pockets.

The police said that all the arrested persons belonged to middle class families and were uneducated and jobless.