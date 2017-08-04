Petition Committee visits GB Pant hosp, finds loopholes in blood bank

The committee members during the visit found that the blood bank was not functional, hence the patients were refused the facility

The Delhi Petition Committee along with officials from Delhi Health Department made a surprise visit late night on Sunday in Lok Nayak and GB Pant hospital. The committee members during the visit found that the blood bank was not functional, hence the patients were refused the facility.

According to the sources, at around 2 am, when the team reached GB Pant, a Lok Nayak patient's relative approached them complaining that neither Lok Nayak nor GB Pant is giving the blood even though the patient is critical.

"The idea was not to target one particular hospital. We just wanted to check the situation and when the team moved to the GB Pant, we found out that the two doctors present there were sleeping and the doors were bolted from inside," said a petition committee member.

The committee will be submitting the report to Delhi Assembly which is scheduled for August 8.

Sources in the health department feels that the internal fight between the state's two biggest hospital is causing inconvenience to the patients.

However, the GB Pant administration has submitted its reply to the Health Secretary Madhup Vyas.

"Neither we nor they are a patient-based hospital. We are a regional blood bank on papers but we do not get as much blood as Pant hospital. And there is no such protocol that we have to procure directly from them, we give a signed slip to the patient to get it," said Dr Sunita Meena, Blood Transfusion Officer, Lok Nayak Hospital.