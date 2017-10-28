Parents want principal arrested

Angry protests were seen outside the Kaushalya World School on Friday morning, as members of the African Association demanded the arrest of the school principal on Friday morning. This was with regard to an 11-year-old Nigerian boy — a student in the school — who had been allegedly sodomised by 38-year-old man earlier this week. The school principal later held a meeting with the association and assured the members of the safety of their children.

Police, too, stated that they were taking all steps possible to reassure the community. “Some members of the African Association spoke to the school management today and expressed concern over the sexual assault on the Nigerian student. They demanded action against the school principal,” said Girish Kumar, Station House Officer, Surajpur.

Around 40 members of the African Association had staged a protest outside the school and raised slogans against the school and the principal. The protesting parents further alleged that the school authorities had tried to defend the accused. “We feel that the administration had been hiding the accused earlier. The principal and the owner should be arrested following this. We have not been given any assurances about the safety of our children. How can we send our children to school with such incidents happening inside the school premises?,” said Bukola, a member of the Nigerian Association. Other members of the association stated that they were not sure if they would let their children continue to study here

“My nephew also studies here but now I am not sure he will continue here or not. We have been left traumatised after the incident. Earlier, we used to tell countrymen in Nigeria that India is treating us well but now we do not feel it,” said Lawrance, a member, who only gave his first name. However, when DNA contacted Mukta Mishra, the Director Principal of the Kaushalya World School, she denied having defended the accused and stated that the protest was a “misunderstanding.”

“They thought that I have been hiding inside the premises and do not want to meet them but that is not the case. I am extending my full support to the victim’s family. It would be incorrect to say that I am defending anyone, we are ready to cooperate in the police investigation,” she said. On Thursday, the District School Inspector has sent a notice to the Kaushalya World School stating that they have found the safety measures as per the Central Board of Secondary Education norms unfit. The school administration has been given three days to reply, otherwise, the school’s license will be cancelled. Reacting to this Mishra said, “The incident is a shock for us. We have also sorted the things which are not there in the school according to the CBSE norms and will be sending them a reply and requested them for an inspection again.”

IN PROTEST