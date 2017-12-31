Parakram vans, commandos to ensure safe revelry

With an aim to ensure a safe New Year's Eve for Delhiites on Sunday, the Delhi Police will be on its toes, with special drives being launched against drunken driving, smoking in public places, and hooliganism. The police will also stay alert against threat perceptions conveyed to them by the intelligence agencies. For the purpose, anti-terror Parakram vans and additional force have been strategically deployed on the streets.

Senior police officers told DNA that at some places, a special drive to identify those smoking in public places has been taken up. Those driving after drinking and violating traffic norms will also be under strict scrutiny of the Delhi Traffic Police, which will step out with additional force on Sunday.

"Preventive measures against possible threat perceptions, such as vehicular attacks or lone-wolf attacks, have been taken. Parakram anti-terror commandos will be deployed at crowded places and barricades will be erected to regulate traffic flow. Pickets are also being raised on identified stretches, so that all moving vehicles are under close watch," a senior police officer said.

Talking about ensuring a safe and happier New Year, Delhi Police PRO DCP Madhur Verma said three-tier arrangements have been put in place. "Places of gathering and party hotspots will have additional deployment of Emergency Response Vehicles and Quick Reaction Teams, along with Delhi Police's patrolling motorcycle squads. These will keep an eye on every corner of the city and will be able to reach to any spot of emergency in no time," Verma said.

The DCP further said that the police station staff and traffic police deployment has also been ensured. They will be equipped with breath analysers to keep a strict check on drunk driving.

"Traffic diversions have been planned, so that neither the party goers nor the vehicular movement disrupt each other's functioning. Senior officers will be on round and the deputy commissioners of police have been asked to personally supervise the arrangements," he said.

"Many people prefer visiting religious places on New Year's Eve. So, temples, mosques, and other religious places are also under tight vigil and additional deployment has been ensured at such places to thwart any kind of drunken brawl, robbery, and hooliganism," the officer said.

MEASURES TAKEN