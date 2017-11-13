Over 100 flights, 50 trains delayed in Capital

Low visibility slowed down air traffic, eventually causing backlog resulting in congestion Flights witnessed delays ranging from 30 minutes to more than an hour

After a brief spell of respite, smog cover enveloped the Capital again on Sunday, disrupting flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for the fourth day this week. More than 100 arrivals and a number of departures were delayed as visibility dipped during the early hours and late in the evening. A number of trains were also affected, with the adverse weather leaving several stranded at railway stations.

Airport officials, however, denied reports of any diversion or cancellation on Sunday, unlike on Tuesday and Wednesday, when major air traffic menace delayed and diverted over 500 flight. Runway 29-11, which was shut for three days, also added to the congestion.

"Low visibility slowed down air traffic, eventually causing backlog resulting in congestion. Flights witnessed delays ranging from 30 minutes to more than an hour," a senior officer said.

The situation is expected to worsen as winter approaches. Officials said that keeping the possible fog and adverse weather conditions in mind, they have planned to undertake several measures to ensure commuters' convenience. Deployment of additional traffic marshalls for smooth traffic flow, adequate lighting in car parking areas, and increased number of airport patrol vehicles fitted with radio sets and beacons are some of the measures that will be undertaken to ensure smooth traffic on the roads.

"Display of weather information inside terminals, additional help desks at entry gates where information on cancellations and delays will be displayed, and additional seating capacity in the terminal building will be ensured. Apart from this, airlines will be briefed about deployment of additional staff for appropriate manning of check-in counters and boarding gate areas during fog," the official said.

Meanwhile, more than 50 trains were also affected in Delhi due to reduced visibility coupled with operational glitches. This left many passengers stranded at railway stations, leading to overcrowding.

"Some arrivals were delayed, while more than two dozen trains had to be rescheduled and cancelled on Sunday, a senior railway official said. "Adequate security arrangements are being ensured to manage the situation," the official added.

