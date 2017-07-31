Outer Delhi sees three accidents and a miraculous escape

Six people were injured in three separate accidents that took place in Outer Delhi region on late Saturday night. In the first incident a truck hit a Santro car which later rammed it into another truck after being dragged for few metres, the car was mangled in the incident. Police officials revealed that it was more than a miracle that despite the car being damaged to that extent no causalities was reported. The duo travelling in the car sustained injuries and fractures and were discharged after treatment.

The second incident took place just 15-20 minutes after the first incident when two trucks that were coming from West Delhi side rammed into a stationary truck. The three trucks formed a pile up situation. The truck drivers sustained injuries and were discharged after first aid.

In the third incident a speeding Honda city car rammed a Maruti car in Mongolpuri area. The driver of the Maruti car had jumped the signal and therefore the Honda city which was moving rammed in it. The occupants of the Maruti car are undergoing treatment. All the three accidents took place in a radius of around six kilometres.