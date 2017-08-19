One dead, 13 injured after sports complex roof crashes

According to police, around 25 workers were busy in roof casting when the iron pillars bent and the entire roof collapsed while the workers were still sitting on top of it

One worker died while 13 other workers were injured after the roof of an under-construction indoor sports complex at Mayoor School in Noida's Sector 126 collapsed on Friday afternoon.

According to police, around 25 workers were busy in roof casting when the iron pillars bent and the entire roof collapsed while the workers were still sitting on top of it. Senior officials of district administration, police and labour department rushed to the spot for rescue works.

"The incident took place around 2:30 pm when the students had left the campus. The workers were busy in roof casting when suddenly the shade collapsed. The police officials immediately reached the spot and rushed victims to the hospital where one died," said Love Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police.

A labourer identified as Suneel, a resident of phase 3 Noida, received critical injuries and was declared brought dead at Jaypee Hospital. His family was soon informed about the incident by his co-workers. "We are investigating the matter. We will take action against accused and the school management only after investigation," Kumar added. The district magistrate ordered a magisterial probe into the matter and asked for the reports on the incident to be submitted in four weeks.

A senior school official said that the management had outsourced the construction work of the indoor stadium to a private firm. The contractor, Ranjeev Gupta, is absconding since the incident.