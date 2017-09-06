On Teachers Day, students ask teachers what they were like as kids in school

Principal BK Sharma said that the move was aimed at making students comfortable with their teachers so that they take more interest in their classes

At around 9:30 am, inside a hall turned activity center, Jai Kumar, a Class XI student, was nervously sitting in a gathering consisting of both teachers and students for an informal talk-session. This was a first for the 17-year-old where he was sharing a common space with the teachers to have a discussion apart from school. However, the one-hour long meeting eventually turned out to be a life changing experience for him.

Kumar and other students were part of unique initiative on Teacher's Day. Instead of organising the usual celebrations, this Delhi government school Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, in Lajpat Nagar, held a special 'teacher-student Samvad' to bridge the existing communication gap between them this year. During the session, around 50 students in three groups were provided with an opportunity to know "how their teachers were as students".

The students were initially reluctant to ask teachers about their personal lives. "I had never participated in any group discussion before as I have always been very shy. Until last night, I was contemplating on what to ask and what not to as I didn't want to sound stupid in front of others. But after today's discussion, I have started feeling confident and a little more articulate," Kumar said.

Principal BK Sharma said that the move was aimed at making students comfortable with their teachers so that they take more interest in their classes. "Many of our students come from very humble backgrounds.They feel hesitant while talking to their teachers as they are not used to of friendly conversations at home. Through this session, we wanted to make them understand the importance of regular dialogue between students and teachers," he said.

"We discussed everything ranging from our aims and aspirations, friends and life struggles with our teachers and asked them about theirs as well. They also told us not to fall for social media traps like the Blue Whale challenge," said Kumar.

Another student Kapil Chawdhary, who used to be known for bunking classes said, "I used to be scared of my teachers and that's why I would bunk classes. After this session, I have started feeling comfortable with them. I vowed to be regular in classes now."

"In classes we can teach students about the lessons mentioned in books. But through such sessions we can teach them about life. Today, was the best teacher's day of my life as I discussed real life with my students," said Soni, a yoga teacher at the school.

The school is now planning to hold more such sessions in the coming months.

BE COMFORTABLE