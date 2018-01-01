On New Year's Eve, restaurants see 20% surge in bookings

Leaving the agony of demonetisation behind, the Capital city is all set to welcome 2018 doing what it does best — party. The excitement is evident from the surge in bookings at the restaurants for the New Year Eve bashes. Restaurants and pubs in the Capital that faced a massive dip in sales in December last year are hopeful of doing brisk business this season.

The popular outlets in markets like Connaught Place, Hauz Khas Village, Khan Market claim that booking for the parties have increased by at least 20 per cent this year compared to the slump that hit them last year.

Hardly two months into demonetisation last year, the Capital welcomed 2017 with muted celebrations as restaurateurs rued their places going empty on the New Year Eve as people decided not to spend much. The scenario this year, however, seems different as outlets are running packed on Sunday.

Inderjeet Singh Banga, owner, Prankster reveals that the Capital is soaked in party spirit this year. "We are already overflowing with enquiries and people are excited to be part of the farewell party at our restaurant. Our bookings were full by Sunday. There is no better time to party than New Year eve. In fact, the party season started on Christmas weekend."

Conceding to the view, Manuj M Gupta from The Darzi Bar & Kitchen in Connaught Place (CP), who is debuting its New Year bash, this year, says,"This is our first time. We have heard that last year December was badly hit because of demonetisation and the trend of partying out was restricted. However, we are enjoying a good footfall this time, as people are thronging to CP to party."

However, Umang Tewari, who runs Vault cafe and Local in Connaught Place, still feels that the influx of party revellers is not much. "December is better than the last months. I see the party season coming back to normal. However, I don't see that much crowd because of so many restrictions imposed upon us by the government.