Odd-even 3.0: Delhi brings back car-rationing drive from Monday, here's all you must know

The 'pollution emergency' in the Delhi-NCR forced the Arvind Kejriwal government to reintroduce the odd-even scheme from next week.

With the toxic haze showing no sign of any reduction, the car-rationing is seen as part of graded action plan by the Kejriwal government to combat the situation.

Here's all you need to know about the odd-even scheme starting Monday:

1: The third phase of the odd-even scheme will come into force from November 13. So far, the government has decided to roll it out for limited period and will end on November 17

2: All cars will be allowed on the roads based on whether their number plates are odd or even.

3: The scheme will be implemented from 8 am to 8 pm. Those who will be exempted from the plan include the women drivers and all two-wheelers.

4: Making the announcement, Delhi traffic minister Kailsha Gehlot said that all arrangements are in place and people must not panic.

5: Before this, the odd-even scheme was implemented in Delhi twice in April and January last year for 15 days.

6: The government-run DTC has been asked to hire 500 more buses for the period. Delhi Metro has also been directed to run 100 more trains.

7: The CNG vehicles will be also exempted from the odd-even scheme but they will need to have stickers. These stickers will be available at the 22 IGL stations across Delhi from 2 pm tomorrow.

8: In other measures, commercial trucks have been banned from the city unless they are carrying essential commodities, all construction has been stopped and car parking charges raised four times to force residents to use public transport. Schools have been shut for the week.

9: The smog hung over the city for third consecutive day is causing lots of health issues for people. Most of the complaints include headaches, coughs and itchy eyes.

10: The readings continue to show situation is severe. A US embassy measure of tiny particulate matter PM 2.5 showed a reading of 608 at 10 a.m. when the safe limit is 50.

(With agencies input)