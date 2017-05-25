Now, meet the Delhi CM without an appointment

Come June and you don't need to seek any appointment to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Be it the Delhi Chief Minister or any senior level government officer, all of them will be available to hear out your grievances every day for an hour. And what if you don't find them? Simple, just dial a number and make a complaint, and the official will be pulled up for being unavailable.

With an aim to increase the presence among the general public, the Delhi government has decided to bring in the concept of 'open' meeting. The 'open' meeting which will take place from Monday to Friday for 10-11 am in Delhi Secretariat is expected the bridge the gap between Delhiites and senior government officers.

"It is extremely important to maintain the public connect. This way we will be able to sort out the public grievances easily and at a fast pace. We have been elected by the people of Delhi and we don't want to lose the connect," said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The Chief Secretary has also been directed to issue a phone number where the public can complain if any official is found unavailable between the timing fixed for meeting with the people.

According to officials, the officer will only be exempted if he/she is on either a medical leave or a planned leave. "We have directed the Chief Secretary to ensure no in-office meeting is scheduled between 10-11 am and officers are available for interaction with the public," added Sisodia.

In addition, the Deputy Chief Minister also reiterated that all the ministers, including the Chief Minister himself, would meet the public without appointment on all weekdays between 10 am to 11 am.

