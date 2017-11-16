Now, good samaritans will get Rs 2000 reward from Delhi govt for rescuing accident victims

The Delhi government will soon launch a scheme under which the person who rescues an accident victim shall be rewarded Rs 2000.

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain while addressing the second edition of the Melting Pot 2020 Innovation Summit 2017 said that this scheme shall help reduce the time for a victim to reach the hospital.

Delhi government earlier this year had unveiled the Good Samaritan Policy. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the scheme had been launched to encourage people to help accident victims.

The scheme was initiated by Aam Aadmi Party last year in August after an accident victim in Delhi's Subhash Nagar bled to death because no one helped him.

"The scheme will further reduce the time," he said, adding the government will also bear the treatment costs of the injured.

He also said that the government is building new hospitals and increasing the medical facilities, keeping in mind that the government healthcare systems cater to only 20% of the city's population.