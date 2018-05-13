Notices to civic body, Delhi Waqf Board over illegal construction in mosque

The Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued notices to the Delhi Police, the south civic body and the Delhi Waqf Board in connection with illegal construction and presence of anti-social elements at two mosques in south-west Delhi's Mehrauli area on Saturday.

According to the commission, a centuries-old mosque in Masjid Makhdoom Shah Colony in Mehrauli has been usurped by some locals who sold it to a builder. It was then demolished by the builder and converted into a multi-storey building on its site. "The commission has received complaints from the locals saying that despite them informing the police and the Delhi Waqf Board about the ongoing construction work at the site, no action has been taken so far," the DMC said in a statement.

"This mosque, situated at Khasra 1151/3, belongs to the Delhi Waqf Board. The Delhi Minorities Commission has issued notices to the DCP South, Delhi Waqf Board and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to explain what steps have been taken to stop this illegal construction activity," it said.

In another case, the commission has issued suo motu notices regarding Gulshan Masjid in Mehrauli where anti-socials had stopped the offering of namaz for the past few days. "The commission has received a complaint that some anti-social elements operating in the locality had damaged prayer mats and attacked the imam a few days ago. We have written to the DCP South, SDMC and Delhi Waqf Board to file a report about what action has been taken against the anti-social," the DMC said.

