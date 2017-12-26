Not inviting Arvind Kejriwal an insult to Delhiites

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday that not inviting Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to the launch of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line was an insult to the people. He said the Centre had fear that the CM might demand "rollback of Metro fare hike publicly".

The Delhi government was recently locked in a bitter battle with the Centre on the proposed Metro fare hike.

Sisodia's remarks came soon after PM Modi flagged off the 12.38 km stretch between Kalkaji and Botanical Garden Metro stations, along with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Not calling the Delhi CM at the inauguration of a Delhi Metro project is an insult of the people of Delhi. There's only one reason behind not inviting the CM — the fear that he may urge the PM to roll back the fare hike," Sisodia tweeted.

Of the nine stations on the Magenta Line, seven are within the boundaries of Delhi, while the remaining two are in Noida.