North Delhi gets 316 garbage-to-manure compost pits

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has finally started taking steps under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) to address the issue of waste management. In order to treat the organic waste, the civic body has developed as many as 316 compost pits, which will convert garbage into manure. Besides, it has also procured four wood-chipping machines to disintegrate the waste.

The officials said two wood chippers have been installed in the Rohini zone and one each in the Civil Lines and the Karol Bagh zones.

"Leaves and branches collected after pruning of trees will be used as high-quality manure. It will help in reducing the cost at which the corporation has to buy manure from external agencies. Also, the manure produced in this manner will be environment-friendly," a senior civic body official said.

Besides, the staff of the Horticulture Department has undergone a 10-day training to learn the procedure for the recycling. The civic body has also decided to establish a plant at Rani Khera, for scientific disposal of construction and demolition waste, by March 2018.

The city produces over 9,000 metric tonnes of waste on a daily basis. As the Capital has fallen short of landfill sites space, the corporation has to come up with modern means of doing away with the waste.