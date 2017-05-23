North civic body to light up dark spots for safety of women

In an attempt to make the city safer for women, the newly-constituted North Delhi Municipal Corporation will soon identify all the dark spots in areas under its jurisdiction, which will soon be lit up with LED lights. All these areas will eventually come under camera surveillance as well.

The pilot project, launched by Mayor Preety Aggarwal, will start from Rohini-F ward, Aggarwal is councillor from the same ward.

A team of officials has been constituted to identify these spots in each of the 104 wards under the corporation. The scheme will be implemented across the wards in phases. The corporation is using inputs from the police.

"We have started identifying the spots from Rohini, ward 57. We have constituted a team of inspection officers to identify these spots, after which we will procure LEDs to be installed there. While some of these spots do not have functional streetlights, others don't even have poles," Aggarwal said.

The corporation had started a dark-spot identifying exercise last year as well. It, however, could not be completed at the time.

Some of the darks spots identified in the last year include Rohini-Japanese Park road, road dividing Sectors 16 and 17 in Rohini, entry and exit points of Sarai Rohilla railway station, Roshanara Club Road, parts of Civil Lines bordering the slum clusters, Paharganj, Karol Bagh, and Majnu Ka Tila, among others.

"Some of these spots, such as the entry and exit approach roads of Sarai Rohilla railway station, remain dark, deserted, and unguarded. Similarly, the road leading to Rohini's Japanese Park remains poorly-lit and no security personnel have been deployed on the entire stretch. These places remain vulnerable for women and need to be adequately lit and guarded," a senior corporation official said.

In December, 2014, an app-based cab driver had raped a 27-year-old woman in Sarai Rohilla after taking her to a secluded, dark spot in the area.

Last year, the south corporation had installed 50 street poles and 100 LED lights at the dark spots in each of its 104 wards.