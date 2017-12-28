Noida sisters' death suicide: Post-mortem

Post mortem reports of the two teengaged girls found hanged in Barola village, Noida, suggest that their death is a case of suicide, not murder. Preliminary investigations suggested this to be a case of honour killing.

Following a complaint made by the father, the Gautam Budh Nagar police registered an FIR against three relatives, accusing them of killing his daughters, police said.

The girls were found hanging outside their house in Barola village, Sector 49 on Tuesday morning. They were aged 13 and 18. According to post-mortem reports, which were out late on Tuesday night, death was caused by hanging and no other injury marks were found on the body.

"Prima Facie, it looked like a case of suicide," said Luv Kumar, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar. "Besides a mark from the noose, no other injury marks were found on the bodies. An FIR has been lodged against Ravi, his father and uncle under Section 302 for the murder, sections 504 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code."

The mother of the girls had said her elder daughter was in love with their distant relative Ravi and the two had eloped recently. They were coerced to return by their family.

Police say that though the family insisted the girls were murdered, there were gaps in their narration of the sequence of events. It suggested that they were hiding some things. "The family said that the door of their one-room set was bolted from outside; they made no attempt to open it from the only window of the room — which is right next to the door. The phone which the father had broken a day earlier was also not found," said a senior police officer.

Neighbours said none of the family members responded despite the many of them shouting when the girls' bodies were found. While the police is convinced of the suicide theory, they are now working out the reason behind the suicide.

They had detained the father for questioning. "During interrogation, he said a few days ago, two men from Ravi's family had come to their house, searching for Ravi. Then on Monday, the father broke his daughter's phone in anger. The younger daughter was close to her elder sister," a senior police officer said.