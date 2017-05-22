Noida protest: No steps despite Intel inputs

The death of a seven-year-old boy during the homebuyers' protest in Noida on Saturday has revealed the utter failure of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) to act in time, despite having sufficient intelligence inputs regarding the situation.

The protesters had blocked the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The ambulance carrying the child from Ferozabad to Delhi got stuck in the resulting traffic jam. The child, who was suffering from meningitis, died in the ambulance itself.

The irked homebuyers have been raising their voice against inordinately delayed housing projects in these areas.

According to a Local Intelligence Unit report accessed by DNA, the police had already been informed that the homebuyers' protest could lead to a major law and order problem in Noida and Greater Noida.

The report stated that several people were to participate in protests against developers, and so, immediate action was needed to avoid untoward incidents. It further stated that protests were on against Amrapali, Jaypee, Earth, Era, Ajnara, Bhasin, Supertech, 3C and so on.

"Protests have been conducted against Amrapali's Sapphire project in Sector 45 and Amprapali Silicon City in Sector 74 and 75. Similarly, protests have been conducted against HeartBeat project in Sector 107. News about flat sealing in Supertech project has also triggered panic and anger among homebuyers," the report stated.

He added: "Many developers, due to mismanagement or market conditions, could not live up to their promises, which has led to anger among homebuyers. Some developers are payment defaulters, due to which, the authority is not issuing then completion certificates. Hence, registries cannot be registered in favour of homebuyers. Many homebuyers have to pay bank installments and rents as well. To express their anger, they have been regularly organising protests, without informing the district administration and the police."

The report also blamed the Noida and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authorities for failing to address the buyers' issues. "No concrete action has taken by the Noida and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authorities to settle the issue. Buyers are complaining about developers. None of the authorities are taking action against developers or addressing the buyers' issues," it stated.

Besides, a few months ago, the local police had also written to the district administration in Gautambudh Nagar, which has both Noida and Greater Noida under its jurisdiction, to take steps to avoid any untoward incidents. The projects settlement policy launched by the Akhilesh Yadav-led government in UP had given some hope to the police and the administration. But after the regime change in the state, the new dispensation went lax and no sick realty project was taken up under the policy.

Commenting on the issue, Noida's Former Superintendent of Police Dinesh Yadav said: "Homebuyers are protesting against developers. On many occasions, police find it difficult to deal with the situation. There is a need to address this issue on a priority basis."

When queried, Gautam Budh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Love Kumar told DNA: "We, too, sympathise with the home buyers as they are suffering but it does not mean that they can take law in their hands. If any protest disrupts public convenience, we will take the issue seriously and stringent action against violators will be taken," Kumar said.

He added that with the help of video footage and photographs, the police have started identifying the people who blocked traffic on the Expressway on Saturday, resulting in the child's death.

AREAS AFFECTED