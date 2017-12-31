Noida Juvenile Home staff suspended for abuse

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended a care taker of the Noida Juvenile Home, after the media reported torture, abuse, and prevalence of disease in the home. A committee was earlier set up and three people were accused of being involved in the abuse.

The government team, however, found the allegations true against only one employee, Prakash Chandra, and suspended him on Saturday.

According to a senior official, the commission observed that the objective of a juvenile home was to guide youngsters found involved in criminal activities towards the correct direction for introspection and improvement. This juvenile home, however, was pushing these youngsters towards crime-oriented activities by treating them in a grossly negligent and cruel manner.

“We found allegations against Chandra to be true. So, we have suspended him of his duties,” a senior official said.

The affairs inside the juvenile home, located in the Old Court building in Noida’s Phase 2, came to light after a District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) inspection on October 7, in which the authority noted several serious issues, such as torture, extortion by senior inmates, and skin problems among the juveniles.

During inspection, the inmates showed their injury marks and named seven “seniors” who were in cahoots with certain officials of the Home.