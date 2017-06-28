Noida gets six-lane shortcut to S Delhi

In a boon for commuters, Noida's much awaited six-lane elevated road is finally scheduled to open to the public. The road, which will be Noida's main arterial road, will be inaugurated by UP industry minister Satish Mahana, on Wednesday, 5pm.

It will begin from Vishwa Bharti School in Sector 28 and end at the Uflex intersection in Sector 61, thus catering to Ghaziabad as well.

Talking to DNA, Deputy CEO of Noida Authority, Saumya Srivastav, said the six-lane elevated road will speed up traffic for South Delhi bound commuters. This is because the 17-kilometer stretch will first take commuters from Noida 61 to 28, after which the NH24 will ensure a signal-free ride to Ashram. Officials say that commuting time will be cut by half, thanks to the road.

"The elevated road has exit and entry ramps at Nithari (Sector 30) and (NTPC Sector 24) to allow traffic from internal roads to access it. Nearly one lakh vehicles pass through Sector 62 area every day. Commuters use the stretch to reach Ghaziabad via NH-24 and parts of East Delhi. Many vehicles also drive towards Noida Extension from Film City via the Uflex route," Srivastav said.

The project, which was initially taken up in October 2014 during the Akhilesh Yadav regime, was scheduled to have been completed by October 2016. It was however affected by the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) ban on use of hot-mix plants, which was necessary to prepare construction material for the road.

A 2.5-km stretch of the road from Uflex to the ISKCON Temple is already operational, having been opened to commuters in October last year.