Noida: 16 private schools without CBSE affiliation sealed

Taking strict action against the private schools running illegally without being recognised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has sealed 10 such schools while 6 have been sealed by Ghaziabad authorities.

According to the administration in Gautam Budh Nagar (GBN), they have sent notices to the schools that are running illegally operating in the district.

"Despite several notices, many have failed to gain affiliation. Till now we have sealed 10 schools and will continue this drive in GBN district and seal all the schools operating illegally," said a senior administration officer.

While a similar drive is taking place in Ghaziabad also, where the administration has decided to take strict action against the non-recognised schools. On Wednesday, the administration sealed three schools in Khoda area of Ghaziabad.

According to the Ghaziabad administration, they are exploring non-affiliated schools and have taken out a drive against them and so far it has come to the light that around six non-recognised schools are operating in Khoda. The administration has managed to seal three schools and three other schools were found to be shut, so they managed to escape this time.

Sub-district Magistrate Vinay Kumar said that action will be taken against the other three schools soon. When the school opens again, they will be sealed, said the officials.

Under the directions of SDM Kumar, the authorities sealed Ramanuj School, Prashant Public School and Parashar Public School in Malkira Vihar.

Around 200 schools in Ghaziabad are running without following proper standards. Although some schools have been recognised, the officials said they are not following the standards required for the schools.

There are many requirements like playgrounds, libraries, fire safety equipment in schools and these schools are not following them. They lack basic facilities and have even violated rules in admitting 25 per cent poor children under the EDUS scheme.

Officials said that even when some schools claim to have links with the CBSE, but they are not recognised and are running illegally.