Delhi-NCR pollution: No immediate relief as air quality likely to deteriorate further today

Residents of Delhi-NCR may not get an immediate relief from the dangerous level of pollution in the air. On Thursday, the pollution levels spiked up to 599 as against 517 the previous day.

This is almost 10 times the safe standards of 60. Ideally the air quality index (AQI) should remain between 51 and 100.

The air quality constantly depreciating even after the key measures had been enforced under the 'severe plus' category of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

For eg, from Thursday afternoon the parking rates will turn four times higher in the city with owners paying upto Rs 800 a day to discourage people from using a large number of personal vehicles.

The AAP government is also considering imposing a third round of odd-even formula also.

Experts said that the situation was worst on Thursday morning with a low visibility and warned that in the evening the pollution level will be beyond hazardous.

"The pattern is likely to stay in Delhi-NCR, as the south westerly winds are bringing moisture while the north westerly winds are bringing dust particles. The forecast given to us by the Met department suggests the air quality could improve by Saturday with a little sunshine and if winds at ground level pick up pace," said Vivek Chattopadhyaya, senior scientist, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

All the eight air quality monitoring stations under the SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecast and Research) including Delhi University, IGI Airport (T3), Pusa and Noida, among others recorded air quality 500+.

The values are measured against PM 2.5 ---- the most prominent pollutant in Delhi. The figures are measured in micrograms per cubic meters.