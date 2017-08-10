No holding protest march within 100 metre radius of JNU, says high court

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday barred the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) from holding demonstrations in 100 meters periphery of the university's administration block.

Justice Vibhu Bhakru said that CCTV cameras can also be put at the main entry gate of the campus and inside the administrative building and around it.

The directions came after JNU administration moved Delhi High Court seeking to put a restrain on its students from holding any more such demonstrations in 100 meters periphery of the university's administration block.

The court directed that if students are found flouting its order, the varsity administration can provide the footage to the police for appropriate action.

In February this year, over a hundred students had blocked the university's administration block restricting entry or exit of any officials as part of a protest.

The court also said that police cannot enter the campus but if the students are found flouting its order, then the University administration can provide a copy of the footage to the police for appropriate action.

The court said it is not the fundamental right of the students to protest anywhere. They should only protest at the designated places marked by JNU administration for protests.

While passing the order, Justice Bhakru told the students not to prevent the ingress and egress of people in the administrative building.

The petition by JNU's counsel Monika Arora has sought "immediate indulgence of the court" while highlighting that on March 23 the students had staged a dharna, burnt the effigy of the Vice Chancellor right outside the administrative block and blocked entry and exit of university officials.

While seeking direction to the police to provide adequate security as and when requested, the plea had sought direction that "no dharna/demonstration/street plays etc. will be allowed with or without noise making instruments within 100 meters of the administrative block" of the JNU.