Nine people rescued from illegal drug rehabilitation centre in Ghaziabad

Nine people, including two minors, were rescued from an illegal drug rehabilitation centre at Khora Colony in Ghaziabad. The manager and a staffer of the rehabilitation centre have been arrested.

The New Tapasya Foundation Nasha Mukti Kendra at the Sangam Park area was raided by the police and an NGO on Thursday morning. It was owned by an elderly woman and her son. However, they had employed staffers to run it. One of the rescued minors said that they used to be sexually exploited by outsiders at the centre every night. He also said that if they objected, they were given drugs. On wanting to speak with their families, they would be beaten up. The minor is being treated at a hospital in Delhi.

46-year-old Raju, a resident of Jahangirpuri in the natonal Capital, said that he had been admitted to the rehabilitation centre 15 days ago. On the day of admission, he was told that treatment was free, but the next day he was asked to Rs 4,000.

According to the police, an FIR had been registered against the centre on the basis of an anonymous complaint. The FIR mentioned that the children were subjected to assault at the centre. Following which a raid was conducted there and the two accused were arrested on Tuesday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar said that the rescued people are being interrogated to gather more information. The owners of the centre have also been taken into custody.

According to the NGO, families of some minors also said that they hadn't even admitted their children to the rehabilitation centre. The police are investigating if the rehabilitation centre was indulged in any other illegal activity.

Police are verifying all the facts and investigating the matter.