Nigerian held by Delhi Police with heroin worth Rs 15 crore

The special cell of Delhi police has busted an international narcotic Drug Cartel with the arrest of a Nigerian national, who was supplying heroin to several parts of the world, from ring road near ISBT Kashmere Gate on Monday. Police have recovered 3 kgs of high-grade Heroine worth Rs 15 crore from his possession.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Ekene Kenneth Onyetobe (33), a resident of Hastal area in Uttam Nagar Delhi, was arrested following a tip-off.

"We had got information that a person of African origin, involved in supplying heroin in Punjab from Delhi, will come at ISBT Kashmere Gate to board a bus for Punjab to deliver a consignment of Heroin to a Punjab based drug dealer at around 11 pm on Sunday," said PS Kushwah Deputy commissioner Special cell.

Following the information, a team laid a trap to catch the accused. The accused was spotted coming from Nigham Bodh Ghat under the foot-over bridge and he was stopped for checking.

"It was found that he carried 3kg of drugs in his shoulder bag. During the investigation, it was found that Ekene used to work with some Nigerian who supplied drugs from Afghanistan. He also disclosed that heroin is being smuggled to India from Afghanistan through Pakistan and J&K," said Kushwah.

Police said that he further revealed that the Afghans give Africans the consignment of heroin which was further supplied to drug dealers in Delhi and Punjab. They send consignments to other countries including England, France, Canada and South Africa through courier companies, with the help of his associates of African Origin.

Ekene was deputed to supply the drugs to Punjab, police said. Further, the case is being investigated.