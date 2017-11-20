NHRC reprimands Kejriwal govt over 78 deaths in its care home

The deaths happened between 2008 and 2012 but the city government has failed to explain to the NHRC the reasons behind them

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has reprimand the Delhi government for failing to explain how and why 78 people died in a state-run leprosy home in northeast Delhi's Tahirpur in five years. The NHRC has asked Chief Secretary MM Kutty to do proper explaining. The deaths happened between 2008 and 2012 but the city government has failed to explain to the NHRC the reasons behind them.

The NHRC said that the government's report "is silent about the cause of deaths and also about the allegations of financial irregularities". The human rights watchdog had earlier said: "Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi, be asked to direct an officer of Home Department to cause an inquiry regarding the allegations of financial irregularities and also the cause of deaths."

Pursuant to the NHRC directions, the Deputy Secretary (Home) had submitted a report which gives the cause of only 22 deaths. "However, it has not given the details of all individual cases and their cause of deaths," the notice said.

NHRC said that an inquiry into the matter must be carried by a sub-divisional magistrate. The commission also wants to know whether between 2008 and 2012 any doctor was assigned to look after the health of the inmates and whether any clinic is available for them.