NGT demands logical explanation for Odd-Even exemption, Delhi govt withdraws petition

The Delhi government on Tuesday withdrew its petition from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking amendment in its November 11 order on odd-even car rationing scheme.

The government had sought exemption of women drivers from the scheme, saying it may affect the safety and security of women.

However, the green court rapped the Kejriwal government and asked what constitutes a health emergency according to them.

"Don't gift infected lungs to children. They have to wear masks to school. Measures should be applied automatically by the government after dangerous levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 persist for more than 48 hours."

"When reports have stated that two-wheelers are more polluting than four-wheelers, why do you intend to give arbitrary exemptions? Is this a joke? What does one stand to gain from this?" the tribunal said.

The NGT also suggested that Delhi government take care of the logical explanations for Odd-Even exemption when they approach again.

The NGT had on November 11 given a conditional nod to the AAP government's decision to implement the odd-even car rationing scheme for five days from November 13, ordering that no exemption should be allowed to 'any person or officer and two-wheelers'.

It had said the odd-even scheme should be implemented 'without any default' as and when PM (particulate matter) 10 level goes above 500 microgrammes per cubic metre and PM 2.5 level crosses the limit of 300 microgrammes per cubic metre during a span of 48 hours.

The Supreme Court has also sought a response from the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab state governments on a plea seeking to curb rising pollution in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

The national capital region has been experiencing dense smog for about a week, forcing the authorities to enforce emergency measures such as banning construction activities and brick kilns.

The practice of burning of crop residue by farmers of the two states have been blamed for the toxic smog enveloping the region during the winter season every year.